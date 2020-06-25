COVID-19 patients at risk of unique syndrome following ICU care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For hundreds of patients hospitalized in Alabama, recovering from COVID-19 may take weeks - or even months.
Patients are at risk of a unique syndrome that happens following intensive care.
Post intensive care syndrome can affect you both physically and psychologically.
Patients who survive COVID-19 after being treated in intensive care at a hospital are at greater risk for developing the syndrome.
That's because of multiple reasons, including being in the ICU for more than just a few days, needing a ventilator to breathe and pre-existing conditions.
The patient can be deleterious, anxious, depressed and physically weaker, which is why many have physical therapy afterward.
“When patients are affected by many of these things, rehab is a good place for them because they get physical therapy, occupational therapy and they get cognitive interventions as well as neuropsychologists, they will get a lot of TLC in that setting,” said Dr. David Forbush, a physiatrist at UAB.
Each patient is different and the length of treatment varies.
