City of B’ham re-implementing some work from home measures
By WBRC Staff | June 25, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 5:21 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is reimplementing some work from home measures in an effort to stay “proactive” in dealing with Covid -19 exposure.

According to the city’s communications director Rick Journey, all non-essential employees will be moved into staggered schedules.

  • Some working in office M-W-Fr, some working in office Tu-Th
  • Days not in office will be work from home
  • Schedules will rotate week-to-week

The city says the schedule adjustments are an effort to limit the number of people coming into the office at one time.

