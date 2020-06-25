City of B’ham re-implementing some work from home measures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is reimplementing some work from home measures in an effort to stay “proactive” in dealing with Covid -19 exposure.
According to the city’s communications director Rick Journey, all non-essential employees will be moved into staggered schedules.
- Some working in office M-W-Fr, some working in office Tu-Th
- Days not in office will be work from home
- Schedules will rotate week-to-week
The city says the schedule adjustments are an effort to limit the number of people coming into the office at one time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.