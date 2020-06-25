Birmingham restaurants, brewery close over COVID-19 cases

By WBRC Staff | June 25, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 3:06 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham restaurants and a brewery are currently closed because of COVID-19 cases or exposure.

Automatic Seafood and Oysters, 5 Point Public House Oyster Bar, Ocean and Good People Brewing Company are all temporarily closed for testing and cleaning.

This statement was posted on Automatic Seafood and Oysters’ website: We are closed for now in reaction to our learning late last night (6/19) that a staff member had tested positive for COVID. that staff member did not come in contact with any guests and many of us have already been tested with negative results. in the meantime we will remain closed for all service until we thoroughly test our entire team and carefully sanitize the restaurant. stay tuned, we can’t wait to serve you.

