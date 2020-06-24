Woman thanks officers after her car was stolen, Oneonta PD Chief responds to car chases

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta’s Police Chief responded Wednesday after a woman posted in Facebook thanking them for helping her after her car was stolen at knifepoint.
The woman said the suspect was arrested after a high speed chase.
Chief Charles Clifton posted this response on the Department’s Facebook Page:
As most of you are aware high-speed police pursuits are a hot button issue throughout our country. Recently, the Oneonta Police Department has been involved in several.
Many times, officers use discretion on when, where, and how they pursue a person who chooses to run in a motor vehicle. When the suspect is a violent felon, the choice becomes clear. We must make every reasonable effort to apprehend these dangerous criminals!
As you read this, I encourage you to be extra diligent as our nation struggles with justice reform. Some of the criminals being released by our justice system will do unthinkable things to keep from going back.
As you drive daily, please be aware of your surroundings front, back, and both sides of your vehicle. Don’t assume that someone is going to stop at a red light/stop sign. Clear that intersection before you proceed!
If you see a police vehicle with its lights and sirens, make every effort to move to the right side of the roadway and/or STOP! Do this as quickly as possible because the vehicle being pursued is oftentimes well in front of that emergency police vehicle.
Also, do NOT try to help us by using your vehicle to block a fleeing suspect.I thank God that no one has been hurt yet by these dangerous endeavors.
The criminal element of our society is placing more burden on police officers and the communities who employ them. As you drive, watch, listen, and pay extra attention to your surroundings.
From the office of the Chief of Police
