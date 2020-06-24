Driver has ’significant burns’ after fiery 18-wheeler, car accident at I-59/65 junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire crews worked to put out a fire after an 18-wheeler accident involving a passenger vehicle at I-59/20 South just before the 65 junction.
Birmingham Fire said the 18-wheeler driver had significant burn injuries.
Crews were able to put out the fire, but the truck was smoking.
Traffic is backed up for miles because the highway is closed at the accident. I-59 S at 31st Street will be closed for an extended period of time.
The first call came in at 8:49 a.m.
