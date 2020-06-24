West Alabama Works hosts virtual automotive job fair Thursday through Friday

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works will host a virtual automotive job fair from Thursday through Sunday.
“We’ll be hiring individuals online. Everything will done by video and also online video with one on one interviews between the candidate and the companies,” said Donny Jones, President and CEO of West Alabama Works.
The organizations partnered with eight automotive manufacturers including Mercedes Benz U-S International. Applicants cans start the process by logging on to http://www.westalabamajobs.com. Then use the code Auto20 to complete the application.
“They will be starting as soon as all the interview processes are done. A lot of these are entry level jobs. There’s also some skilled trade jobs,” Jones explained.
Positions include seat assembler, maintenance tech, sequencer, forklift operator, quality technician and external maintenance manager. Positions start
s at $11 an hour and range up to $27 an hour.
“The key to know is this, if you want to have a long-term career in the automotive industry, this is a great way to start,” Jones said.
The job fair will be Thursday through Sunday. Participating employers will review applications Monday, June 29 and schedule virtual interviews in the coming weeks. If applicants have any questions, they can reach out to West Alabama Works on Facebook or call 205-735-9675
