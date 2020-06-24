TSA changing screening process to prevent spread of coronavirus during summer travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every week, more and more people are coming through the security checkpoints at Birmingham International Shuttlesworth airport. As more people return to flying the Transportation Security Administration is announcing some changes to the screening process to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
- Passengers will no long hand over their boarding pass and photo id to a TSA agent, but scan it themselves and hold it up for visual inspection.
- Any food items will now have to be a placed in a plastic bag and in a separate bin.
- All TSA agents will wear masks, and passengers are asked to the same.
- Social distancing measures will also continue to be in place.
Prevent the spread of coronavirus while traveling is a collaborative effort. From passengers wearing masks and washing hands, to measures being made by the airport, TSA and the airlines.
“We are partnering with the airlines and TSA to make sure we are constantly cleaning the facility and keep it disinfected to make sure it’s safe way to travel,” says Candace O’Neil with the Birmingham Airport Authority. “We are making extra certain that we are keeping the restrooms stocked, wiping down high touch areas even more frequently, doing electrostatic spraying at night.
That’s all in conjunction with how the airlines are cleaning the planes and you’ll see TSA wiping down the bins between passengers. we are just making sure we are keeping things clean and sanitized.”
Hand sanitizer stations have been placed strategically throughout the airport, and plexi glass barriers have been installed.
“We are working around the clock to make sure people have a safe and healthy experience in the terminal,” says O’Neil. “You will see that the airlines have installed plexiglass at the check in counter and ticket counter, there are markers on the floor for social distancing to help passengers stay 6 feet apart, and all the airlines are requiring to passengers to wear masks throughout their trip.”
Masks are required by all airlines to fly, and the airport is encouraging everyone wear them while inside.
“We encourage travelers to wear their masks inside the airport, we are following the city of Birmingham mask ordinance in public places, if a traveler shows up without a mask the airlines are providing them and we have masks for purchase,” says O’Neil.
If you are flying this summer, you are asked to arrive a little early to allow time for social distance screening. It’s also a good idea to check with your airline before you head to the airport to make sure your flight is still as scheduled. If you have a fever or other symptoms or have tested positive for coronavirus, it’s best not to travel.
