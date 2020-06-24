Shelby County Schools to release survey on return to classroom

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, June 25, 2020, the Shelby County School Board will reveal the results of a survey of parents and their feelings on the return of their children to the classroom and concerns about the coronavirus.
So far about 12,000 people have responded.
Parents in Shelby County neighborhoods are wondering where and how their children will be educated this coming fall.
Toquilla Murphy’s nine-year-old son attends Pelham Elementary which is part of Pelham City Schools.
Murphy has doubts her son will be back in the classroom. “I’m very concerned because of the coronavirus. If the numbers are still going up and if their predictions are correct that the second round is going to be worse,” Murphy said.
Her neighbor has three children ages 17, 12 and ten. “Alabama is one of the states that is really going high. The virus is going high. I don’t think it’s safe for the kids to go back,” Victor Ajinwo said.
Ajinwo has doubts young children will obey orders to wear masks properly, but he does believe the school system can take steps to protect his children. “Keep some distance. Put some barriers in there. Some glass barriers. So when they talk they can be protected,” Ajinwo said.
Murphy says she would like to the school system to offer e-learning but she prefers to see some sort of live interaction between students and teachers. “If they could be at the board and do some sort of live interaction. So they can ask questions and they can respond,” Murphy said.
The Shelby County School System meets Thursday and will discuss and unveil the survey results.
The parents and educators with Shelby County are all waiting to hear what State School Superintendent Eric Mackey is suggesting. Mackey is expected to offer guidance to local systems and parents on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.