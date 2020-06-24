$1000 reward offered for info in Macon County cross burning case

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1000 reward for information related to a hate crime that took place in Macon County.
According to CrimeStoppers, the reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the cross burning incident, which took place on June 4.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as a hate crime.
If you have any information, please call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 334-466-5041 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP
