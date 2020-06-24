Ohatchee City Hall hosts COVID-19 drive-through clinic

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - The state health department conducted another drive-through testing clinic in East Alabama on Wednesday.
This time, it was held at the city hall in Ohatchee.
It comes as rates are declining in Calhoun County. They’ve had 25 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, and the state health department classifies it in the “moderate” range.
The nursing director for the northeastern district says these tests are done in as many places as possible to bring COVID-19 testing to as many people as possible, especially in rural areas.
“We’re routinely doing testing at the health departments. But it’s a good ways to either Gadsden or Anniston health departments. So it’s important that we get out in these type of communities that don’t have ready access,” says Director of Nursing, Lori Bell.
Bell says about fifty percent of the people who tested positive aren’t showing any symptoms.
She says hospitals are filling up.
Bell also says many of the most recent positives were among the younger age group, in the 20-45 year old range.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.