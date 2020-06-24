Mountain Brook YMCA closes 2 days for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - An employee at the Mountain Brook YMCA has tested positive for COVID-19.
YMCA’s leaders said The Alabama Department of Public Health was immediately contacted.
Mountain Brook YMCA will be closed Wednesday, June 24, 2020, to allow for extensive cleaning and disinfecting by a professional cleaning company.
They are planning to reopen on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 5:00 a.m. for normal operating hours.
According to an email to YMCA members: The employee last worked Monday, June 22, 2020, and Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and is currently not showing any symptoms. All YMCA pandemic protocols were followed; the employee notified the YMCA that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the individual’s shift ended, the Mountain Brook YMCA has been deep-cleaned and disinfected by a third-party professional cleaning company and continually by staff during hours when the YMCA was open.
During this time all other branches remain open, a deep cleaning will also be conducted.
Your health and safety is our top priority. We remain committed to open and transparent communication at all times. We ask for your understanding, cooperation, and assistance in supporting our decision.
