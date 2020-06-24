Mother mourns son, starts scholarship in his memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sharon Carter knew she would come face to face with the person charged in her son’s death Wednesday. But a violent week in Tuscaloosa has also motivated her and others to do more in her son’s memory.
“She can see her son. I can’t see mine. When I go into his room and I look for him, this is what I have to look at, a picture and that hurts,” Carter said while showing a picture of her son Xzavier Eatmon outside the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.
More than a dozen people supported her Wednesday before a preliminary hearing for Lamarcus McNeal. McNeal is charged with murder in connection with the April shooting that took Eatmon’s life.
“I don’t think when you kill someone you should have a bond at all,” Carter continued.
She is also disturbed by a shooting Tuesday night near Elm and Pine Street that left a man dead and a Monday night shooting at Crescent East Apartments that injured an 8 year-old boy.
“I think it’s very senseless and also I think it starts at home, everything starts at home. I mean shooting? Just put the guns down.”
Carter started a scholarship in her son’s memory. Her family and supporters see it as a way to keep Xzavier’s memory alive by helping others.
“We hope that the scholarship will be able to provide funds to students who are going into either technical careers or a four-year university, so that Zay’s life wouldn’t be gone in vain,” said Quenton Martin, a relative.
The family hopes to disperse money from the scholarship fund a year after Xzavier’s death. Contributions to the fund in Xzavier Eatmon’s memory can be made at any Cadence Bank branch in Tuscaloosa, West or Central Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.