Most counties in Alabama reporting daily cases of COVID-19

“I think it’s attributed to many different factors. Certainly now that it’s summer people are traveling more, I think there is a certain amount of COVID fatigue, where people are hoping to go back to what was our previous normal, and so, we are seeing potentially more people in crowded situations, whether in restaurants or bars, or beaches. More people are traveling so I think as individuals are engaging in activities where they are in more crowded situations, and certainly if people are not wearing masks, then we would expect to see an increased number of cases there to follow,” said Dr. Fleece.