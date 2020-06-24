3 men arrested in the death of a man in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police arrested three men in the death of Corey Alexander on June 4, 2020.
Alexander was killed in the 1600 block of 25th Street North in Bessemer.
Detectives have signed felony murder warrants on Kenderous Abercrombie, Christopher Cobb and Khari Herbert.
Each have a $75,000 bond.
If anyone has additional information pertaining to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.