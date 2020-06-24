Meet Madonna: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has new K9 deputy

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy with a special set of skills.
Madonna is a three year old Labrador, presented to the sheriff by iK9.
That's a firm that trains such dogs in the McClellan Community in Anniston.
A non-profit group called First Foundation helped the sheriff's office adopt Madonna, and facilities manager Danny Turner tells us the K-9 handler, Deputy Evan Kavli, was specially paired with her based on how their personalities clicked.
"They're a phenomenal breed, by the way, they're the easiest to work with," says Turner. "When you're doing narcotics or explosives, these dogs are so easy to work with. Their relations--I mean you can put them around your children, you can put them in schools."
We're told she's trained as a narcotics dog, which will be mostly how she works at the sheriff's office.
"Narcotics search, on vehicles such as traffic enforcement, searching in schools, helping with the school resource officers, in their day to day duties, searching and making sure there are no illegal narcotics going in and out of the schools," says Kavli.
Sheriff Billy Murray says Madonna is their first K9 deputy they've had in years, and basically restarts their K9 program.
"This is a tremendous tool for us, it allows us to fight narcotics. As you know, that is an issue that every community has and every community has to deal with," says Murray.
Madonna became more than a deputy, she also became a member of Deputy Kavli's family.
She’s already met his wife and children, and we’re told they all get along great.
