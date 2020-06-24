Group lobbies Governor Ivey to expand Medicaid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Arise has released a comprehensive report for Governor Kay Ivey and lawmakers to review, to support expanding Medicaid in Alabama.
Alabama Arise cites data that those caught in the coverage bubble consist of people who make too much to get existing Medicaid, but too little to afford private health insurance. In Alabama, Medicaid mostly covers children and adults with disabilities. Alabama Arise believes that making Medicaid more accessible would economically benefit the state long term, showing that Alabama is only one of 14 states in the country that has not expanded Medicaid.
“We are trying to encourage the governor and lawmakers to think strategically about how we can line up multiple problems and go about them in a coordinated way, and Medicaid expansion is a tool designed to be used that way,” says Jim Carnes, policy director at Alabama Arise and main author of the report.
The governor addressed the topic as recently as April.
“It would be irresponsible to think about expanding Medicaid just for the sake of expanding Medicaid without having a complete and honest discussion about the source of stable funding to pay the match, etc. It is an option,” said Governor Ivey.
To view the entire report from the group, visit AlaRise.org.
