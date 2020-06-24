FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms expected Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. It is a muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are dealing with cloudy conditions with showers continuing mainly for areas along and south of I-20. We continue to watch plenty of gulf moisture spread into the Southeast today. We are looking at a good chance (80%) for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. With cloud cover in place, temperatures will remain cool this afternoon with highs only climbing into the lower 80s. A few storms have the potential to become strong. Main concern will be gusty winds and perhaps small hail. Storms will also be capable of producing frequent lightning and locally heavy rain. Remember that when thunder roars, you should go indoors. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur during the afternoon and early evening hours. Evening commute could be messy, so plan for some extra time and drive cautiously if you plan to be on the roads.