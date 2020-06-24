FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms expected Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. It is a muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are dealing with cloudy conditions with showers continuing mainly for areas along and south of I-20. We continue to watch plenty of gulf moisture spread into the Southeast today. We are looking at a good chance (80%) for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. With cloud cover in place, temperatures will remain cool this afternoon with highs only climbing into the lower 80s. A few storms have the potential to become strong. Main concern will be gusty winds and perhaps small hail. Storms will also be capable of producing frequent lightning and locally heavy rain. Remember that when thunder roars, you should go indoors. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur during the afternoon and early evening hours. Evening commute could be messy, so plan for some extra time and drive cautiously if you plan to be on the roads.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms will remain possible as we head into tomorrow morning. Morning lows are expected to dip into the upper 60s with highs only climbing into the low to mid 80s Thursday. We have a 60% chance for showers mainly for the first half of the day. By the afternoon hour, we could see additional showers and storms form. Best places to see rain tomorrow afternoon will likely occur along and south of I-20.
SCATTERED STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY: I’ve added a 40% chance for afternoon storms Friday across all of Central Alabama. We could see enough heating to support a few strong storms as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. It will remain muggy with dew points in the upper 60 and lower 70s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking slightly drier, but we will continue to hold on to a chance to see a few isolated storms. I think one reason why our rain chances will lower is thanks to the Saharan dust that will likely move into our state Friday evening and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to near 90°F with morning lows in the upper 60s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day with hazy conditions. Saturday will likely end up to be our driest day with only a 20% chance for an isolated storm. Widely scattered storms could return Sunday afternoon.
SAHARAN DUST: Models continue to show Saharan dust moving into the Southeast Friday and Saturday. Saharan dust is simply a cloud of dust elevated several thousand feet into the air. It is not a dust storm that moves close to the ground. We typically see Saharan dust a few times a year, so this is not completely unusual. I do think this round of dust is a little thicker and could be very noticeable Saturday. These particles of dust and sand will likely make the sky hazy Friday through Monday. The hazy sky could give way to some vivid sunrises and sunsets giving us orange, pink, purple, and red colors. The dust could also create allergies for those with asthma. I will not be surprised if a Air Quality alert is issued across Central Alabama this weekend.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: The latest projections from the Weather Prediction Center is indicating we could see around 1″-1.50″ of rain through Saturday. Some isolated locations could see higher rainfall totals adding up higher than 2″ as we head into the weekend. Good news is that we are not expecting any significant flooding issues. Drought will not be a problem as the pattern remains unsettled going into next week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dolly formed yesterday in the northern Atlantic. It is the third earliest 4th Atlantic named storm on record. It also breaks a record for the farthest north a tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic before July. As of this morning, Dolly is now a tropical depression and is falling apart. Good news about Dolly is that it will weaken and not be an issue for the United States. I doubt it will even impact a few islands in the stream. The rest of the Atlantic is expected to remain quiet over the next five days.
