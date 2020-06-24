Extra $600 unemployment bonus set to end in July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Labor is still stretched thin trying to meet the needs of all those who are seeking unemployment benefits.
The additional unemployment many have been receiving will come to an end soon.
The pandemic-related stimulus of an additional $600 a week will end July 25th.
“Barring congressional action or replacing it with something else, they would just receive regular unemployment compensation which in Alabama have a maximum benefit of $275,” said Tara Huchison with the Alabama Department of Labor.
The state has taken a huge hit to their state unemployment trust fund.
"The state unemployment trust fund has a little over $300 million in it right now, at the beginning of this pandemic we had closer to $800,000,000 dollars.
Some people are losing unemployment benefits if they decline to return to work.
Huchison says it's called "refusal of work," and there are exceptions for COVID-patients and other pandemic-related issues.
They've been fielding a lot of calls about that.
“The department is receiving upwards of 210,000 calls a day and we have approximately 300 employees to answer and return those calls,” said Hutchison.
They have opened additional call centers, but they admit, they are still overloaded.
To learn more about COVID-related exceptions to work refusal, visit ADOL’s website.
