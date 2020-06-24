6 employees at Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that six employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
These employees are abiding by CDC and Jefferson County Health Department guidelines. All are being treated and are quarantined at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office is following strict guidelines to ensure that the inmates, staff and the general public are not subjected to Covid-19.
A news release said the Sheriff’s Office will continue to offer testing to the jail inmates and employees.
