Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in need of canned green vegetables

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to COVID-19, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is feeding more families than ever before.
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has had record-number distributions over the past few months, but they’re currently in need of one item - canned green vegetables.
Each year, the food bank gives away between 14-16 million pounds of food and just last month, they distributed 1.65 million pounds. This week alone, they have 27 distribution sites across 12 counties, the most they’ve ever had, but they’re still in need of the canned green vegetables.
“There just aren’t any on the market right now, the grocery stores are taking all the supply and that’s fine, they need to do that, but it’s been very difficult to source those items right now,” said Brett Meredith, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Another need is volunteers. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama just started allowing volunteers back, but need more to help out. You can find out more information about how to volunteer here.
