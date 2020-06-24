Children’s of Alabama offers new option to keep kids safe in the car during Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Installing a car seat can be hard enough. Coronavirus is making it even harder, because most in person programs that offer help making sure you did it right, have been suspended due to social distancing concerns.
That’s why Children’s of Alabama is now offering free phone consultation checks.
Child passenger safety technicians are standing by to answer questions about everything from choosing the right car seat, to making sure it is installed correctly.
“In the past we do in person car seat checks, where you make an appointment and bring your car seat in and due to covid 19 and all the concerns of being around people, we have started where you can call into our phone line and get information from one of our child passenger safety technicians over the phone,” explains Safe Kids Alabama coordinator Marie Crew. “We can email you videos, get you to send us pictures of your car seat if you have a questions about a certain piece or part and we can communicate with you that way through different technology.”
Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States, and more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.
“We know people are still having babies, and we know kids are still growing, so they are moving from one car seat to another. Car crashes are the number one killer of our kids and they are preventable. we want to do everything we can to decrease any injuries or fatalities to children and this is the way in this moment in time that we can do that,” says Crew.
She has a reminder for all parents too -
“Make sure your parents are buckled up every ride every time, even if you’re just going around the corner. Crashes happen close to home, we are all know that,” says crew.
But the one piece of advice she gives all parents, doesn’t have anything to do with choosing the right car seat.
“We want parents to be role models. We want them to wear their seat belts and be safe drivers, put the phone down and don’t text and drive. You will be surprised what your children pick up on over the years and they’re going to be drivers one day, so you want to start them young, seeing that you are a good role model. That’s the one piece of advice we always give our parents,” says Crew.
Parents and caregivers can call 1-800-504-9768 or 205-638-9900 to speak with a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician at Safe Kids Alabama. The phone lines are open Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
