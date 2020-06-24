Children’s of Alabama offers new option to keep kids safe in the car during Coronavirus

“In the past we do in person car seat checks, where you make an appointment and bring your car seat in and due to covid 19 and all the concerns of being around people, we have started where you can call into our phone line and get information from one of our child passenger safety technicians over the phone,” explains Safe Kids Alabama coordinator Marie Crew. “We can email you videos, get you to send us pictures of your car seat if you have a questions about a certain piece or part and we can communicate with you that way through different technology.”