Car seats checks available through phone consults with Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is offering one-one-one car seat phone consultations while in-person car seat checks are temporarily suspended because of COVID-19.
Parents and caregivers can call 1-800-504-9768 or 205-638-9900 to speak with a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician at Safe Kids Alabama. The telephone consultations are offered Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States, and more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.
“Our experts will be able to assist with questions that address the correct type car seat needed for your individual child, as well as assist with questions specific to your individual car seat and your vehicle. If we are unable to provide assistance, we are able to provide specific information for the individual car seat manufacturers,” said Marie Crew, coordinator, Safe Kids Alabama at Children’s of Alabama.
For more information on car seats and booster seats, visit here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.