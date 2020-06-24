Birmingham doula helps mothers virtually, in-person during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke with a certified birth doula about trends she’s noticing with expecting mothers, and a new way she’s still supporting parents virtually.
Jeanna McNeil started By Design Birth Doula Services to help empower women throughout their pregnancy and after giving birth.
But during the pandemic, it can be a bit difficult and at times bizarre.
McNeil has supported parents virtually and in-person during labor throughout COVID-19.
More clients are asking her about home births, which she expects will become an even bigger interest as the virus continues to spread.
One of the biggest concerns from her clients is whether they'll be separated from their babies, or what to expect when they get to the hospital.
She and two other doulas launched a non profit called BLOOM Alabama Doula Collective to help with that.
"I've created a little group where I let moms all get on a Zoom call and they all ask each other questions. The ones that just gave birth can say, 'Oh, well this is what happened, and this is what you can expect,'" said McNeil. "It's really taking some of that fear away. And postpartum is going to be an incredibly difficult time right now because friends and family aren't able to be there as often."
She said whether you are interested in a doula or not, feeling confident and supported before, during, and after labor is key.
