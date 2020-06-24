Birmingham Barons ‘wait’ for decision on 2020 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After weeks of negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players Union, America’s favorite pastime is on its way back, but what does this mean for Minor League teams?
Major League Baseball is slated for Opening Day at the end of July, but for the Birmingham Barons, Opening Day may not ever happen.
During this time of year, the Birmingham Barons would normally be halfway through their season, but instead, the Double-A White Sox Affiliate is holding onto hope that they’ll actually have one.
“When it comes to the Birmingham Barons, we continue to be in a holding pattern. I know I sound like a broken record at this point,” said Barons General Manager Jonathan Nelson.
With no definite answer from Minor League Baseball yet, the Barons will continue to wait, but the longer they wait, they know having somewhat of a season is less likely.
“The end of our season has always been Labor Day, so could we start a season a little bit later and end a little bit later? Sure, but we just don’t know,” Nelson added.
If there’s an abbreviated season, the question is how in-shape will the players be when they arrive back in Birmingham.
“All the players and coaches have tried to stay in as game-shape as possible, but it will be a challenge to get this off the ground,” said Nelson.
As far as safety and health protocols surrounding testing players and sanitizing Regions Field for games, Nelson says those guidelines will come from Major League Baseball.
Until a decision is made, the Barons will continue to host men’s leagues games and movie nights at Regions Field. For more information on those events, click here.
