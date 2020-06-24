Bham Face Masks raising funds to make more masks for entire state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bham Face Masks has now sewn and donated over 115,000 masks to people in Alabama.
They started their mission to help people during COVID-19 outbreak three months ago.
Now, Bham Face Masks is on a mission to get that number even higher.
The organization’s goal is to help the entire state, especially marginalized communities where COVID-19 cases are the highest.
They've already sent 2,000 masks to Franklin, Walker and Marshall Counties, with plans to send masks to Lowndes County soon.
But with that goal comes the need for more funding. $40,000 to be exact.
That money would help them create 3,500 to 5,000 masks a week.
"We could do a couple things with that. One, we could satisfy the needs of these outlying communities. And also, as the COVID cases ramp up around here and business need them, or church group need them that are feeding the communities that lost their jobs and income, we can be there," said Bham Face Masks Co-Founder Christine McLean. "We can have masks ready to give out to people."
They're now sending out patriotic masks to people as a thank you for a donation of $50 or more.
If you’d like to donate, click here.
