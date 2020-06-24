Behind the Front: As the Saharan dust settles...

This week on Behind the Front WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and meteorologist Wes Wyatt discuss the effects of dust in the atmosphere as it travels from the Sahara Desert. The two also discuss some exciting changes coming to the WBRC studio and how the changes will impact the weather team. Plus, Wes works with the community to get a weather camera installed on the campus of the University of Montevallo. Find out how the installation is contributing to our FIRST ALERT Weather coverage.
