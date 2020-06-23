Using medical oxygen safely in your home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is working to remind people about keeping oxygen safely in your home after a person died in a fire caused by smoking with oxygen in the home.
Portable medical oxygen in the home has grown over the past decade.
There are some fire safety rules for people who keep medical oxygen in their home.
Safety Tips
• There is no safe way to smoke in the home when oxygen is in use. A patient on oxygen should not smoke.
• Candles, matches, wood stoves, can be ignition sources and should not be used in the home.
• Keep oxygen cylinders at least five feet from a heat source, open flames or electrical devices.
• Body oil, hand lotion and items containing oil and grease can easily ignite. Keep oil and grease away where there is oxygen in use.
• Never use aerosol sprays containing combustible materials near the oxygen.
Facts:
• Oxygen saturates fabric covered furniture, clothing, hair, and bedding, making it easier for a fire to start and spread
• Smoking material is the leading heat source resulting in medical oxygen related fires, injuries, and death.
What Can You Do
• Post no smoking and no open flames signs in and outside the home to remind people not to smoke.
