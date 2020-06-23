UAB Hospital updates visitor’s policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has altered their visitor's policy this week while still adhering to state health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It can be unimaginably scary to be in a hospital alone, and now most patients will not have to.
COVID-19 patients and those suspected of having the virus will remain isolated unless they are near the end of their lives, in which case one person may visit.
For non COVID patients, one visitor who is deemed competent can come into the hospital.
There are some rules: You have to wear a mask, go through a health screening, and stay in the patient’s room.
For non COVID patients who are nearing the end of their lives, two people will be allowed to visit.
“If we can learn more ways and techniques to keep people safe and allow more visitors into the hospital we would love to reduce those restrictions because guess what, it’s not very fun for us to implement visitor restrictions,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger who works in Emergency Medicine at UAB.
Dr. Nafziger also said they are able to handle their current COVID-19 patients and commend their staff for working so hard during tough times.
The entire visitor’s policy can be found on their website, linked here.
