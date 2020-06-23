TSA making changes to screening process during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are some new changes you need to be aware of if you’re planning to fly to your vacation this summer.
The TSA is stepping up to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, WBRC spoke with a travel agent in Mountain Brook who said a lot of her clients are traveling within the region or around the country.
And if a road trip isn’t in your plans, just make sure you have your mask.
The TSA is making some changes to its screening process during the pandemic.
You will now scan your own boarding pass instead of handing it to an agent.
Airlines are requiring passengers to wear face masks.
And at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, you’ll find hand sanitizer stations.
They’re also doing electrostatic spraying at night to disinfect those hard to reach areas.
"We are working around the clock to make sure people have a safe and healthy experience in the terminal. You will see that the airlines have installed plexiglass at the check-in counter and take a counter. There are markers on the floor for social distancing to help passengers stay 6 feet apart," said Candace O'Neil, Manager of PR and Marketing at the airport.
And even though there are less people traveling than usual, they still recommend you arrive an hour and a half to two hours before your flight.
And if you don’t have a mask, the airline should provide one for you.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.