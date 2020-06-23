Trussville fireworks store sees sales double before July 4 holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - July 4 will look quite different for a lot of families, with some opting to celebrate with a fireworks show at home instead of at a big event.
Super Show Fireworks in Trussville tells us business is booming right now.
Sales are roughly running at least double at most of their locations.
And if you plan to buy fireworks this year, the sooner the better.
With some of the bigger fireworks events cancelled this year around the state and country, Super Show Fireworks said people are planning to social distance and watch their own fireworks show in their backyard.
And the boost in business has been super helpful after having been closed March and April.
Van Gladney, president of Super Show Fireworks, said they also saw a ton of sales ahead of Juneteenth, with people wanting to celebrate with fireworks.
“Fireworks, you’re probably aware come from China. And with all the issues out of China, we didn’t get fireworks until late. We were also not even sure we were going to get our imports this year,” said Gladney. “So they have, for the most part, arrived. Or down a little bit on product. But the real reason we’re down is because our sales have been really good early in the year.”
Gladney said if you’re planning to shoot off fireworks at home you need to make sure it’s legal.
Then, find a space with a wide clear view of the sky, and always have a hose or water bucket nearby.
And make sure you’re not leaning over anything you’re lighting, and keep your crowd 25-75 feet away.
For more information on Super Show Fireworks and safety tips, click here.
