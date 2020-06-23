Thunder on the Mountain will go on despite COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The show must go on as they say. Thunder on the Mountain will return this year despite the coronavirus.
WBRC will air the show beginning at 9 p.m. on July 4th.
Free to the public, the big booms and bright colors of the fireworks will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will feature a mix of patriotic favorites and popular musical performances.
WBRC FOX6 News is the exclusive television broadcast sponsor for Thunder on the Mountain 2020.
The show will stream LIVE in the WBRC News app (click the ‘Live Events’ tab in the menu of the app) or on WBRC.com. NOTE: Due to restrictions, our web/app feed of the show will NOT include the musical soundtrack. To hear that, please tune in to WZZK on 104.7 FM
Donations and sponsorships are paying for the fireworks.
Planners are also dedicating the event to essential workers.
