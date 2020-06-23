Teachers may have options outside the classroom this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of the upcoming school year is just weeks away, and there are still many unknowns.
Teachers may have concerns about returning to the classroom in the midst of a pandemic, but school leaders are hoping recommendations from the state will be enough to stamp out any concerns teachers may have about returning.
However, there are a couple options for those who aren’t ready to go back.
School leaders are still hammering out details to make schools safe during this pandemic.
“Teachers, and employees, and students and the community at large should understand that the reason the state is working so hard to put these guidelines in place is to protect everybody going back,” said Alabama Education Association Director, Tracee Binion.
“So, I’m hoping that the fear will be reduced when they see that there’s a lot of thought that has gone into these guidelines for their safety,” Binion said.
Binion, said teachers who don’t feel comfortable returning to school because they are over the age of 65, have a chronic illness, or a compromised immune system, may want to consider taking time off.
“So, if you are in one of those categories, we urge folks to take the leave that you get. You get 10 days paid leave, and after that, you get a portion of your salary going forward. You will not get your whole salary,” Binion said.
Taking a leave of absence would require documentation from a doctor to be approved, but there is another option for teachers.
“There will be some teachers that are placed to teach virtually, and they don’t have to come back into the classroom. So, I think that that’s going to be an option for the school system too with some of the teachers who may have health concerns, or be at a higher risk, or in a certain age group,” Binion said.
Right now, local school superintendents are meeting with State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, to learn his recommendations for the upcoming school year.
Initially, we were told those recommendations would be out by Thursday, but that has now changed to Friday.
