Surveys for Senate seat show mixed results

“Despite the ups and downs of this race, with the pandemic and the runoff being postponed from late-March to mid-July, we’ve continued to see Tuberville in the lead,” said Brent Buchanan, Cygnal’s CEO and founder. “Not only did he lead in the primary, but the poll we did after the primary showed him 12 points ahead of Sessions in a head-to-head. Our pre-primary survey was within half a percent of the final results between Sessions and Tuberville.”