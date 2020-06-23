Search intensifies for missing 81-year-old Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a missing 81-year-old woman pleading for help to find their loved one. Irene Campbell’s daughter is holding onto her faith right now praying that her 81-year-old mother is found safe. Not knowing where she’s at, though isn’t easy to bear.
“It’s a burden bearer. I’ll tell you it’s a heavy load to carry,” Shirrell Moore said.
Birmingham Police say Campbell went missing over a week ago and was last seen at her house in the 1200 block of 43rd Street North. She has dementia, so time is of the essence. The search continues in and around that area.
Moore said her mother’s door was open when she got to her house, one shoe was on the porch and her mattress was tilted off the bed.
Moore said she doesn’t know what happened, but she doesn’t believe her mother would leave on her own.
“We’ve conducted multiple searches with our K9 unit as well as tactical unit and our detective bureau as well as patrol units. So we’ve conducted probably about a two mile radius from her home,” Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department said.
Moore says her mother is a sweet as she can be and helps to feed those in need in the neighborhood. She says she wouldn’t open the door for anyone she doesn’t know. Moore wants to see her mom’s smiling face sooner rather than later.
“I’m praying and asking God wherever she’s at that he has his guardian angels over her watching over her. That’s my mother and I love her dearly and I’m praying for a safe return and I ask that you all pray with me,” Moore said.
At this time, police do not suspect foul play. There is a $7,500 reward for her safe return. Family and friends will be back out searching for her Wednesday morning.
Ms. Campbell was wearing denim capri pants and a black shirt with a multi-color design.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ms. Campbell, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911.
If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
