2 members of Chelsea High School football program have COVID-19, practice postponed

“As workouts started earlier this month, we have worked diligently to maintain guidelines for safety recommended by state and local authorities. However, we have unfortunately had two members of our CHHS football program to test positive for COVID-19. Consequently, out of an abundance of caution, we have postponed all football workouts until Monday, July 6th to help ensure that we do not have further infections at this time. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we continue to prioritize the safety of our student-athletes.”