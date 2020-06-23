Man arrested on child sex abuse charges in Cullman Co.

Man arrested on child sex abuse charges in Cullman Co.
Jesus Cortes Sandoval, 63. (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | June 23, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 1:55 PM

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Investigators arrested a man last weekend on child sex abuse charges.

Investigators say 63-year-old Jesus Cortes Sandoval was arrested on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Other charges maybe pending as the investigation continues.

Due to the graphic nature of the crime and the crime involving a child, there is limited information that the CCSO can release.

Sandoval is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer without bond.

