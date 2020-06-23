Man arrested on child sex abuse charges in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Investigators arrested a man last weekend on child sex abuse charges.
Investigators say 63-year-old Jesus Cortes Sandoval was arrested on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Other charges maybe pending as the investigation continues.
Due to the graphic nature of the crime and the crime involving a child, there is limited information that the CCSO can release.
Sandoval is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer without bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.