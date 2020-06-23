Man accused of shooting a cat with a pellet gun in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after Tuscaloosa Police said he killed a pet cat in the downtown residential area.
Investigators said they were notified that a business owner had found their cat dead on Eighth Street in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday morning.
A veterinarian determined the animal had been shot with a pellet gun.
Officers arrested 25-year-old Yuxin Zhuang on one count of aggravated animal cruelty on Monday.
Zhuang was charged with one count of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $10,000.
Further charges could be forthcoming. Anyone with information about the case or any potential cases is asked to contact Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867).
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.