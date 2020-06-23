Kylin Hill: ’Change the flag or I won’t be representing this state anymore’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the best running backs in college football is taking a stand. Mississippi State senior running back Kylin Hill took to twitter this afternoon, stating that he’s willing to boycott the 2020 season if the flag isn’t changed.
Since posting, Hill has received a lot of support from his teammates, one of them being former St. Martin standout Brandon Cunningham, who re-shared Hill’s tweet with the caption, “I stand for that!” He’s also received backlash from fans, twitter trolls, and others prompting Hill to respond to one follower saying, “Unlike the rest, I was born in this state and I know what the flag means.”
The Columbus native led the SEC in rushing last season with 1,350 total yards. Mississippi State stopped flying the flag in 2016.
Mississippi is the only state that still has a Confederate symbol as part of its official state flag design.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.