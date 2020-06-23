JSU names Dr. Don Killingsworth as university president

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees formally named Dr. Don Killingsworth as the university’s 13th president.
Killingsworth has served as interim president since Oct. 2019.
“With every challenge that presented itself during his tenure as acting present, Don rose to the occasion, many times being three steps ahead in how to approach each matter,” said Randy Jones, JSU Board Chair. “His caliber, overall expertise and what he’s accomplished since since October have since far surpassed our expectations.”
JSU’s Board of Trustees is set to ratify Killingsworth’s contract in July and will integrate both incentives and success goals, according to JSU.
