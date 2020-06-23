Jackson-Olin seniors feel pressure as they approach senior football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The high school football season is expected to begin on time, but if not, COVID-19 will impact more than just when games are played.
When it comes to playing football this fall, senior football players at Jackson-Olin High School believe the pressure is on.
Kason Boston believes playing football his senior season is more important than ever as it could be the difference of him earning a scholarship or not.
“I think so, because I would like for the coach to see my improvement, because I did have mistakes last season but yeah, it does put a little pressure on me,” said Boston, a defensive end at Jackson-Olin.
Due to COVID-19, the Alabama High School Athletic Association cancelled spring practice and summer camps, leaving all eyes on the Fall.
“It is going to be interesting to see how the college coaches look at them. In the eyes of the college coach, they can’t see them during spring and there’s no summer camps on campus, so it’s going to be different for them as well,” said Jackson-Olin Tim Vakakes.
Boston has five scholarship offers so far, but says he still has a lot to prove and not having a season is not an option.
“I’m hoping we have a season, we’re looking pretty good,” added Boston.
“I tell our guys, just keep working and do the right thing and hopefully the good Lord will help us get going and go out there and show what they can do as a senior,” said Vakakes.
Jackson-Olin says they haven’t had any cases of COVID-19. The AHSAA and the Fall Sports committee is scheduled to meet in early July to discuss COVID-19 and the upcoming season.
