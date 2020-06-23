Huntsville police confirm another case of racist graffiti on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Early Tuesday morning, Huntsville Police received reports of racist graffiti painted near Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway.
Lt. Michael Johnson confirmed the incident is under investigation.
“We condemn this criminal behavior and ask anyone that may have further details to call Huntsville Police.”
Anyone with information in these cases is encouraged to call Criminal Investigations at 256-213-5448 or 4537. Crime Stoppers is working on placing these cases on their reward list at this time. You can call 53-CRIME or submit a tip on their website at www.53Crime.org by clicking the ‘submit a tip’ link on the homepage.
Additionally, Johnson had no further updates on the other recent incident of racist graffiti found in Huntsville.
