Getting arrested during a protest can costs more than some think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of protesters have been arrested across the Birmingham metro area during demonstrations against systemic racism, police brutality and the killing of George Floyd; many of them young adults .
For protesters who think the charges aren’t a big deal a local attorney said they could impact you for the rest of your life.
“Hopefully they will have the opportunity to explain, ‘I was engaging in a peaceful protest,’ but they do need to be aware of that it is a criminal charge that can be on their record that’s going to follow them,” Attorney Christopher Burrell of Burrell & McCants and President of the Magic City Bar Association said.
Burrell encouraged protesters to be aware of the consequences of getting arrested, but did not want them to be discouraged from fighting for what they believe in.
According to the Associated Press the arrests are often for curfew violations and failing to disperse.
The cost for getting arrested on these charges do add up: bail, court fees, attorney fees, fines, etc.
If convicted, the criminal charge will go on your record.
Burrell said some background checks will even show the arrest.
He also explained there’s misconceptions the charges go away after seven years when in fact, they can stay on your record for life, if not legally removed.
“By getting arrested they’re bringing attention to their cause, but we also want them to know there can be certain ramifications and hopefully we’ll be able to help them with those as well,” said Burrell.
The Magic City Bar Association has implemented the protest protection plan offering free representation to anyone arrested during a protest.
The MCBA also sent a letter to the mayors of municipalities in Jefferson County asking for the dismissal of all criminal charges against peaceful protesters.
The Birmingham City Attorney has decided not to prosecute people who peacefully protested and were solely arrested for curfew violations and failure to to disperse during June 1 through June 7. Read more here.
