Gadsden EMA updates spiking COVID-19 numbers

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden-Etowah County EMA workers say they’re getting especially concerned about the COVID-19 data in the area.
Josh Tanner, who works for the EMA, told the city council Tuesday Etowah County has 415 active COVID-19 cases and has averaged ten new cases a day in the last two weeks.
He says the state department of health has moved the county to the “moderately high” category because of the number of cases and says they have neither peaked or plateaued.
Tanner says 41% of the current cases come from the 25 to 49 year old age group, which especially concerns the EMA.
“It’s a prime concern for us because individuals in that particular age group, have what at home? Children, babies,” said Tanner.
Tanner says the EMA is targeting that age group with its social media.
He says there are currently five testing sites in the county, including an outdoor clinic which will be held Wednesday by Riverview Regional Medical Center on Bay Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Riverview also does testing in its ER.
