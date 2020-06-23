Force main break is affecting the Cahaba River near Hwy. 31 in Riverchase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Environmental Services has advised the public to avoid the Cahaba River due to a force main break that occurred a few hundred feet near Hwy. 31 in Riverchase.
According to Environmental Services, Director David Denard, a contractor accidentally damaged it during his inspection of the force main.
“This is an unfortunate accident, but we want to be sure to advise the public to stay away from the area. This is a popular time for people to be fishing and floating on the Cahaba and we would advise against that, until we can get this force main repaired,” said Denard.
The County is putting up signs in the area, and ask the public to not fish or swim in the Cahaba River until further notice.
