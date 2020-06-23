FIRST ALERT: Showers likely to impact your Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our morning with rainfall for some of our counties. Rain has been pushing through mainly north of the I-20/59 corridor, making for several slick spots for motorists this morning. Fortunately there are no severe storms this morning.
Our dew points are elevated into the upper 60s to low 70s. It's still muggy out there y'all. I mean it is late June, LOL.
Our morning temps are a little warmer than this time yesterday, with most of us starting out in the mid-70s.
Showers are affecting us, and as we expand our view, you can see a few showers in the Gulf, with some strong to severe storms back out to our west into Texas and Oklahoma.
Our morning showers will likely end by 9 a.m., and we could see several hours of dry, but muggy conditions.
Late this afternoon and into this evening, however, we see another cluster of thunderstorms moving into west Alabama. These storms could produce very heavy rainfall for areas into west Alabama from around 5-7 p.m. Our forecast models show the storms weakening into light showers after that.
Morning temps for Wednesday will likely bottom out in the 60s. Wednesday afternoon shows another round of thunderstorms, with the main bulk of rain to the south of us. But, we will still experience enough rain potential to possibly bring about several slick spots for our evening rush hour.
Our rainfall appears to taper off for Thursday and Friday.
This morning's forecast models are now showing a cluster of thunderstorms moving through Saturday evening.
We continue to track a Saharan dust storm headed our way for Thursday through the weekend, making potentially uncomfortable for allergy sufferers, but the sunrises and sunsets should be gorgeous with the dust in the air.
Our 7-day forecast shows today and tomorrow as our best chances for rain, with the rainfall percentages dropping off for the rest of the week.
I hope you have a safe and happy Tuesday.
