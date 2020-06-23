Early Trump supporter Barry Moore didn’t vote in 2016 primary; says he should have voted absentee

“I honestly thought I had voted that day because I am a regular voter,” Moore said in a statement. “And I had some skin in the game for sure. After looking back in my social media and journals, I realize that the Alabama Legislature was in session that day. As a member of the Legislature, I was in Montgomery. I’m sure I thought I would be able to leave Montgomery in time to get back and vote. I was wrong. Records show that the session went long. I know now that I made the decision to stay in Montgomery and do my job for the people of District 91.”