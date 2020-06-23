Cullman Co. neighbors weigh-in on why they didn’t support first Juneteenth celebration, say it had nothing to do with race

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County celebrated Juneteenth for the first time in Hanceville over the weekend.
The event was peaceful despite police telling WBRC they’d gotten calls from neighbors angry the event was happening.
While WBRC was there covering the event, a group of people showed up waving a state flag and “Thin Blue Line” flag.
After our story aired, several of the people who were against the event wanted to speak about why they decided not to support it.
The Juneteenth celebration was hosted by the Committee for a Better Cullman run by a man named A.C. Poteete.
No one of color attended the event and there wasn’t much support from the community.
Neighbor Jason Nunnelley weighed-in on why he said folks didn’t show up.
“There was a flyer and it was very clear, it said things like profanity is going to be acceptable, we’re talking about defunding the police and we’re here to talk about a socialist agenda And none of those have anything to do with the liberation of slaves in 1865,” Tech Village Cullman Director Jason Nunnelley said.
Nunnelley was referring to an Instagram post which appeared to be by A.C. Poteete.
Neighbor Sissy McGinnis was one of the people who waved flags at the event, against it. McGinnis sent a statement:
Cullman Co. also had a " Back the Blue” rally Saturday.
“I would have loved to participate in a Liberation celebration. I believe that’s a fantastic thing to celebrate. But, If you looked at the flyer and looked to be more in line with an ANTIFA celebration than it was a Juneteenth celebration. I don’t think anyone wants to participate in hijacking a pretty cool event to promote a particular political view,” Nunnelley said.
