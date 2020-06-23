Bitter Socialite: Squash Blossoms

Take advantage of all the bright, squash blooms prominent in the garden this time of year by stuffing and frying them. Squash blossoms lend themselves well to all kinds of fillings, such as cheese or herbs, and they can be topped with any variety of toppings such as honey or bacon. The flower itself has a delightful spicy flavor that melts in the mouth. A batter made from a flour/cornmeal mixture adds a nice crunch to the delicate petals and is light enough to preserve the blooms’ texture. Harvest the blossoms in the early morning, using a sharp knife to separate from the stem.