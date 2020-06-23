Bamboo on 2nd reopens dining room after 14 weeks of being shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 14 weeks of closing it’s dining room due to COVID-19, Bamboo on 2nd finally reopened last week.
When the state gave restaurants the OK to reopen, Bamboo on 2nd says they decided to wait to reopen until they had a secure plan in place.
“After discussing with several health officials, we decided opening when we were first allowed was not the right call for us, but now we feel like it is,” said Bernie Smith, Co-Owner of Bamboo on 2nd.
Some of the new dine-in changes include:
- getting your temperature checked at the door
- wearing a mask at all times except when eating
- due to limited seating, a reservation is needed (Call the day of)
“We give everyone an 1:20 minutes to dine in during an hour and half period, so we have 10 minutes to sanitize, wipe down all the hard surfaces, and sanitize the bathrooms between reservations. We are doing everything we need to do in between cleanings,” Smith said.
Bamboo on 2nd is only taking reservations for three time slots each day (5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.) along with their curbside service.
