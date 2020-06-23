Alabama second in nation in rising COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is right behind Montgomery County for the highest number of cases in the state over the past week.
“Alabama is in a very difficult place right now, said Dr. Joy Henningsen at UAB. We’ve had over 30,000 and the past two weeks, we are second in the nation per capita for the number of cases.”
In large cities like Montgomery, Mobile and Birmingham, cases and hospitalizations are trending upward.
“Neither one of those things are a competition anyone wants to win, and we need to remain vigilant against the invisible enemy,” she said.
Dr Henningsen says the trend could be in part to relaxing behaviors as Coronavirus Fatigue sets in.
“Birmingham is a vibrant city with lots of fun things to do, I understand people wanting to get out and do things, but we absolutely must continue these precautions,” she added.
Cases are rising in one particular age group: Millennial’s.
“That is the demographic that we believe is probably spreading the virus and keeping this going,” she said of young people who typically socialize in groups.
Dr. Henningsen urges people to wear face coverings in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
